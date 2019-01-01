ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
New Leaf Ventures
(OTCPK:NLVVD)
$0.209
At close: Sep 12
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.13 - 0.22Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.9KMkt Cap2.6MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.21
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.01

New Leaf Ventures Stock (OTC:NLVVD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for New Leaf Ventures

No Data

New Leaf Ventures Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD)?
A

There is no price target for New Leaf Ventures

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD)?
A

There is no analyst for New Leaf Ventures

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for New Leaf Ventures

Q
Is the Analyst Rating New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for New Leaf Ventures

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.