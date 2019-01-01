New Leaf Ventures Stock (OTC:NLVVD), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

New Leaf Ventures
(OTCPK:NLVVD)
$0.209
At close: Sep 12
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.13 - 0.22Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.9KMkt Cap2.6MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.21
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.01

New Leaf Ventures Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK: NLVVD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are New Leaf Ventures's (NLVVD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for New Leaf Ventures.

Q
What is the target price for New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for New Leaf Ventures

Q
Current Stock Price for New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD)?
A

The stock price for New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK: NLVVD) is $0.209 last updated September 12, 2022, 7:19 PM UTC.

Q
Does New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Leaf Ventures.

Q
When is New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK:NLVVD) reporting earnings?
A

New Leaf Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for New Leaf Ventures.

Q
What sector and industry does New Leaf Ventures (NLVVD) operate in?
A

New Leaf Ventures is in the Healthcare sector and Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.