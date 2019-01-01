New Leaf Ventures Stock (OTC:NLVVD), Quotes and News Summary

New Leaf Ventures Stock (OTC: NLVVD)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range0.13 - 0.22
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 12.5M
|Vol / Avg.- / 6.9K
|Mkt Cap2.6M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price0.21
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.01
You can purchase shares of New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK: NLVVD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for New Leaf Ventures.
There is no analysis for New Leaf Ventures
The stock price for New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK: NLVVD) is $0.209 last updated September 12, 2022, 7:19 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for New Leaf Ventures.
New Leaf Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for New Leaf Ventures.
New Leaf Ventures is in the Healthcare sector and Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.