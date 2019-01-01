ñol

NLS Pharmaceutics
(NASDAQ:NLSP)
0.6801
-0.0562[-7.63%]
At close: Jun 3
0.7531
0.0730[10.73%]
After Hours: 8:31AM EDT
Day High/Low0.66 - 0.79
52 Week High/Low0.55 - 3.73
Open / Close0.79 / 0.68
Float / Outstanding12.3M / 17.8M
Vol / Avg.34.1K / 114.5K
Mkt Cap12.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.92
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float12.3M

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NLS Pharmaceutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Sep 28

EPS

$-0.420

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of NLS Pharmaceutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

NLS Pharmaceutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) reporting earnings?
A

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 28, 2021 for H1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.41, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were NLS Pharmaceutics’s (NASDAQ:NLSP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

