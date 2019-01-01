ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nielsen Holdings
(NYSE:NLSN)
25.35
-0.32[-1.25%]
At close: Jun 3
25.37
0.0200[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
Day High/Low25.34 - 25.67
52 Week High/Low16.02 - 27.79
Open / Close25.6 / 25.37
Float / Outstanding276.5M / 359.7M
Vol / Avg.2M / 10.1M
Mkt Cap9.1B
P/E16.89
50d Avg. Price26.16
Div / Yield0.24/0.93%
Payout Ratio15.79
EPS0.29
Total Float276.5M

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), Dividends

Nielsen Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nielsen Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.87%

Annual Dividend

$0.24

Last Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nielsen Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nielsen Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Nielsen Holdings ($NLSN) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN)?
A

Nielsen Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) was $0.06 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.