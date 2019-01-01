Nautilus (NYSE:NLS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nautilus
The latest price target for Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) was reported by Lake Street on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting NLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.64% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) was provided by Lake Street, and Nautilus maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nautilus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nautilus was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nautilus (NLS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $5.00. The current price Nautilus (NLS) is trading at is $2.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
