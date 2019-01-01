ñol

Northern Lights Resources
(OTCQB:NLRCD)
0.0595
00
At close: May 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 11K
Mkt Cap748.1K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Northern Lights Resources (OTC:NLRCD), Dividends

Northern Lights Resources issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Northern Lights Resources generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Northern Lights Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Northern Lights Resources (NLRCD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Resources.

Q
What date did I need to own Northern Lights Resources (NLRCD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Resources.

Q
How much per share is the next Northern Lights Resources (NLRCD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Resources.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Northern Lights Resources (OTCQB:NLRCD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Resources.

