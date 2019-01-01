Northern Lights Resources (OTC:NLRCD), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Northern Lights Resources
(OTCQB:NLRCD)
0.0595
00
At close: May 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 11K
Mkt Cap748.1K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Northern Lights Resources Corp is an exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where the company is in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Northern Lights Resources (NLRCD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Northern Lights Resources (OTCQB: NLRCD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Northern Lights Resources's (NLRCD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Lights Resources.

Q
What is the target price for Northern Lights Resources (NLRCD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Northern Lights Resources

Q
Current Stock Price for Northern Lights Resources (NLRCD)?
A

The stock price for Northern Lights Resources (OTCQB: NLRCD) is $0.059505 last updated May 31, 2022, 4:50 PM UTC.

Q
Does Northern Lights Resources (NLRCD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Resources.

Q
When is Northern Lights Resources (OTCQB:NLRCD) reporting earnings?
A

Northern Lights Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Northern Lights Resources (NLRCD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Lights Resources.

Q
What sector and industry does Northern Lights Resources (NLRCD) operate in?
A

Northern Lights Resources is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.