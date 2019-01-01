ñol

Nippon Pillar Packing
(OTCPK:NLLRF)
Nippon Pillar Packing Stock (OTC:NLLRF), Quotes and News Summary

Nippon Pillar Packing Stock (OTC: NLLRF)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 23.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS99.35
Nippon Pillar Packing Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of fluid control related equipment products. The firm develops seal and material technologies that stop leakage of various industrial machines. Its product offerings include mechanical seal, gland packing, gasket, fluorine resin fluid control product, pillaflon and civil engineering related products. Nippon serves to power, petrochemical, oil and gas, automobile, semiconductor, communication and civil construction industries.
Nippon Pillar Packing Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Nippon Pillar Packing (NLLRF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Pillar Packing (OTCPK: NLLRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Nippon Pillar Packing's (NLLRF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Pillar Packing.

Q
What is the target price for Nippon Pillar Packing (NLLRF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Nippon Pillar Packing

Q
Current Stock Price for Nippon Pillar Packing (NLLRF)?
A

The stock price for Nippon Pillar Packing (OTCPK: NLLRF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Nippon Pillar Packing (NLLRF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Pillar Packing.

Q
When is Nippon Pillar Packing (OTCPK:NLLRF) reporting earnings?
A

Nippon Pillar Packing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Nippon Pillar Packing (NLLRF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Pillar Packing.

Q
What sector and industry does Nippon Pillar Packing (NLLRF) operate in?
A

Nippon Pillar Packing is in the Industrials sector and Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.