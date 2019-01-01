Nippon Pillar Packing Stock (OTC:NLLRF), Quotes and News Summary

Nippon Pillar Packing Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of fluid control related equipment products. The firm develops seal and material technologies that stop leakage of various industrial machines. Its product offerings include mechanical seal, gland packing, gasket, fluorine resin fluid control product, pillaflon and civil engineering related products. Nippon serves to power, petrochemical, oil and gas, automobile, semiconductor, communication and civil construction industries.