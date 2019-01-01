QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 9:11AM
Northern Lights Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Northern Lights Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Lights (NLITU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Lights (NASDAQ: NLITU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northern Lights's (NLITU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Lights.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Lights (NLITU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Lights

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Lights (NLITU)?

A

The stock price for Northern Lights (NASDAQ: NLITU) is $10.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern Lights (NLITU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights.

Q

When is Northern Lights (NASDAQ:NLITU) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Lights does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Lights (NLITU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Lights.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Lights (NLITU) operate in?

A

Northern Lights is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.