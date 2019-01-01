QQQ
Northern Lion Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties in Canada. The group has a business presence in Canada and the Republic of Cyprus.

Northern Lion Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Lion Gold (NLGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Lion Gold (OTCPK: NLGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Lion Gold's (NLGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Lion Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Lion Gold (NLGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Lion Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Lion Gold (NLGCF)?

A

The stock price for Northern Lion Gold (OTCPK: NLGCF) is $0.3025 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 19:43:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern Lion Gold (NLGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lion Gold.

Q

When is Northern Lion Gold (OTCPK:NLGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Lion Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Lion Gold (NLGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Lion Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Lion Gold (NLGCF) operate in?

A

Northern Lion Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.