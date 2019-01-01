QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33 - 33
Mkt Cap
895.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
21.42
EPS
0.41
Shares
27.1M
Outstanding
Nilfisk Holding A/S through its subsidiaries manufactures and produces cleaning equipment. The product offered by the group includes floor cleaning machines, high-pressure cleaners, industrial vacuum cleaners and outdoor cleaning equipment. In addition, the firm also provides after-sales service for the professional cleaning industry. The operating segments of the organization are EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and other. Geographically the activities are carried out through the region of Denmark.

Nilfisk Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nilfisk Holding (NLFKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nilfisk Holding (OTCGM: NLFKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nilfisk Holding's (NLFKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nilfisk Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Nilfisk Holding (NLFKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nilfisk Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Nilfisk Holding (NLFKF)?

A

The stock price for Nilfisk Holding (OTCGM: NLFKF) is $33 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 20:09:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nilfisk Holding (NLFKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nilfisk Holding.

Q

When is Nilfisk Holding (OTCGM:NLFKF) reporting earnings?

A

Nilfisk Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nilfisk Holding (NLFKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nilfisk Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Nilfisk Holding (NLFKF) operate in?

A

Nilfisk Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.