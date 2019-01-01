Nilfisk Holding A/S through its subsidiaries manufactures and produces cleaning equipment. The product offered by the group includes floor cleaning machines, high-pressure cleaners, industrial vacuum cleaners and outdoor cleaning equipment. In addition, the firm also provides after-sales service for the professional cleaning industry. The operating segments of the organization are EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and other. Geographically the activities are carried out through the region of Denmark.