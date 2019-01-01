|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nilfisk Holding (OTCGM: NLFKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nilfisk Holding.
There is no analysis for Nilfisk Holding
The stock price for Nilfisk Holding (OTCGM: NLFKF) is $33 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 20:09:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Nilfisk Holding.
Nilfisk Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nilfisk Holding.
Nilfisk Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.