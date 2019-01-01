QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. (NKWEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. (OTCEM: NKWEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd.'s (NKWEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd..

Q

What is the target price for NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. (NKWEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd.

Q

Current Stock Price for NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. (NKWEF)?

A

The stock price for NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. (OTCEM: NKWEF) is $0.105 last updated Mon Jun 22 2020 13:30:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. (NKWEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd..

Q

When is NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. (OTCEM:NKWEF) reporting earnings?

A

NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. (NKWEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd..

Q

What sector and industry does NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. (NKWEF) operate in?

A

NKWE PLATINUM LTD ORD by NKWE Platinum Ltd. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.