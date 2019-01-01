Norske Skog ASA is an industrial company within publication paper, packaging paper, energy production and bioproducts. Publication paper products comprise both newsprint and magazine paper, both of which are marketed under the NOR brand. Packaging paper includes the recycled containerboard grades test liner and fluting, which are marketed under the STRATO brand. The company's core bioproducts are the nano cellulose product CEBINA and the bio-composite product CEBICO. Norske Skog owns and operates four industrial sites in Europe, and one industrial site in Australasia.