There is no Press for this Ticker
Norske Skog ASA is an industrial company within publication paper, packaging paper, energy production and bioproducts. Publication paper products comprise both newsprint and magazine paper, both of which are marketed under the NOR brand. Packaging paper includes the recycled containerboard grades test liner and fluting, which are marketed under the STRATO brand. The company's core bioproducts are the nano cellulose product CEBINA and the bio-composite product CEBICO. Norske Skog owns and operates four industrial sites in Europe, and one industrial site in Australasia.

Norske Skog Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norske Skog (NKSJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norske Skog (OTCEM: NKSJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norske Skog's (NKSJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norske Skog.

Q

What is the target price for Norske Skog (NKSJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norske Skog

Q

Current Stock Price for Norske Skog (NKSJF)?

A

The stock price for Norske Skog (OTCEM: NKSJF) is $0.2499 last updated Wed Mar 17 2021 14:03:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Norske Skog (NKSJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norske Skog.

Q

When is Norske Skog (OTCEM:NKSJF) reporting earnings?

A

Norske Skog does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norske Skog (NKSJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norske Skog.

Q

What sector and industry does Norske Skog (NKSJF) operate in?

A

Norske Skog is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.