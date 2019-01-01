QQQ
Range
0.17 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
145K/57.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
43.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
256.2M
Outstanding
Palladium One Mining Inc is a palladium dominant, PGE, nickel, copper exploration and development company. Its assets consist of the Lantinen Koillismaa and Kostonjarvi PGE-Cu-Ni projects, located in north-central Finland and the Tyko Ni-Cu-PGE and Disraeli PGE-Ni-Cu properties in Ontario, Canada. LK is targeting disseminated sulphide along 38 kilometers of favorable basal contact. The KS project is targeting massive sulphide within a 20,000-hectare land package covering a regional scale gravity and magnetic geophysical anomaly. Tyko is a 13,000-hectare project targeting disseminated and massive sulphide in a highly metamorphosed Archean terrain. Disraeli is a 2,500-hectare project targeting PGE-rich disseminated and massive sulphide in a highly productive Proterozoic mid-continent rift.

Palladium One Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palladium One Mining (NKORF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palladium One Mining (OTCQB: NKORF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Palladium One Mining's (NKORF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Palladium One Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Palladium One Mining (NKORF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Palladium One Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Palladium One Mining (NKORF)?

A

The stock price for Palladium One Mining (OTCQB: NKORF) is $0.1705 last updated Today at 6:43:01 PM.

Q

Does Palladium One Mining (NKORF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palladium One Mining.

Q

When is Palladium One Mining (OTCQB:NKORF) reporting earnings?

A

Palladium One Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Palladium One Mining (NKORF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palladium One Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Palladium One Mining (NKORF) operate in?

A

Palladium One Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.