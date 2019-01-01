ñol

Noritsu Koki Co (OTC:NKOKF), Key Statistics

Noritsu Koki Co (OTC: NKOKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
358.6M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
150.4B
Total Assets
362.8B
Total Liabilities
150.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
78.29
Gross Margin
43.43%
Net Margin
704.02%
EBIT Margin
17.02%
EBITDA Margin
27.49%
Operating Margin
11.75%