Noritsu Koki Co Ltd is a Japan-based company, engaged in the healthcare, drug discovery, senior life, agribusiness food, manufacturing, and other operations. In the manufacturing business, the company manufactures marking pen tip made of felt and synthetic fiber as the main product. In the healthcare business, it offers a range of medical services. In the drug discovery business, the company conducts research and development on biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine. The other operations of the company involves the business development and investment research, digital area business and insurance business.