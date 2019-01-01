QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
132.58
Shares
35.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Noritsu Koki Co Ltd is a Japan-based company, engaged in the healthcare, drug discovery, senior life, agribusiness food, manufacturing, and other operations. In the manufacturing business, the company manufactures marking pen tip made of felt and synthetic fiber as the main product. In the healthcare business, it offers a range of medical services. In the drug discovery business, the company conducts research and development on biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine. The other operations of the company involves the business development and investment research, digital area business and insurance business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Noritsu Koki Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noritsu Koki Co (NKOKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noritsu Koki Co (OTCPK: NKOKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noritsu Koki Co's (NKOKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noritsu Koki Co.

Q

What is the target price for Noritsu Koki Co (NKOKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noritsu Koki Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Noritsu Koki Co (NKOKF)?

A

The stock price for Noritsu Koki Co (OTCPK: NKOKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Noritsu Koki Co (NKOKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noritsu Koki Co.

Q

When is Noritsu Koki Co (OTCPK:NKOKF) reporting earnings?

A

Noritsu Koki Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noritsu Koki Co (NKOKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noritsu Koki Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Noritsu Koki Co (NKOKF) operate in?

A

Noritsu Koki Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.