ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nippon Kanzai
(OTCPK:NKNZF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS35.69
Total Float-

Nippon Kanzai (OTC:NKNZF), Quotes and News Summary

Nippon Kanzai (OTC: NKNZF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS35.69
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker

Nippon Kanzai Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Nippon Kanzai (NKNZF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Kanzai (OTCPK: NKNZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Nippon Kanzai's (NKNZF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Kanzai.

Q
What is the target price for Nippon Kanzai (NKNZF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Nippon Kanzai

Q
Current Stock Price for Nippon Kanzai (NKNZF)?
A

The stock price for Nippon Kanzai (OTCPK: NKNZF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Nippon Kanzai (NKNZF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Kanzai.

Q
When is Nippon Kanzai (OTCPK:NKNZF) reporting earnings?
A

Nippon Kanzai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Nippon Kanzai (NKNZF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Kanzai.

Q
What sector and industry does Nippon Kanzai (NKNZF) operate in?
A

Nippon Kanzai is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.