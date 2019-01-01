ñol

Nuveen Georgia Quality
(NYSE:NKG)
11.23
-0.07[-0.62%]
At close: Jun 3
12.50
1.2700[11.31%]
After Hours: 8:14AM EDT
Day High/Low11.21 - 11.25
52 Week High/Low10.8 - 14.1
Open / Close11.25 / 11.23
Float / Outstanding10.4M / 10.4M
Vol / Avg.12.9K / 24K
Mkt Cap116.8M
P/E26.74
50d Avg. Price11.22
Div / Yield0.51/4.54%
Payout Ratio128.57
EPS-
Total Float10.4M

Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE:NKG), Dividends

Nuveen Georgia Quality issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nuveen Georgia Quality generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.67%

Annual Dividend

$0.516

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nuveen Georgia Quality Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Georgia Quality.

Q
What date did I need to own Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE:NKG)?
A

The most current yield for Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG) is 3.95% and is payable next on May 1, 2018

