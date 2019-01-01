QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nichols PLC is an international soft drinks company selling products in both the still and carbonate categories. The company sells its products under the Vimto brand which is popular in the UK and around the world, in the Middle East and Africa. Its other brands in its portfolio include Feel Good, Starslush, Fryst, Icee, Levi Roots, and Sunkist. Its segments are Still and Carbonate. The company generates maximum revenue from Still segment.

Nichols Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nichols (NJMVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nichols (OTCPK: NJMVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nichols's (NJMVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nichols.

Q

What is the target price for Nichols (NJMVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nichols

Q

Current Stock Price for Nichols (NJMVF)?

A

The stock price for Nichols (OTCPK: NJMVF) is $19.090887 last updated Tue Dec 22 2020 19:47:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nichols (NJMVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nichols.

Q

When is Nichols (OTCPK:NJMVF) reporting earnings?

A

Nichols does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nichols (NJMVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nichols.

Q

What sector and industry does Nichols (NJMVF) operate in?

A

Nichols is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.