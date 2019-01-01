Nichols PLC is an international soft drinks company selling products in both the still and carbonate categories. The company sells its products under the Vimto brand which is popular in the UK and around the world, in the Middle East and Africa. Its other brands in its portfolio include Feel Good, Starslush, Fryst, Icee, Levi Roots, and Sunkist. Its segments are Still and Carbonate. The company generates maximum revenue from Still segment.