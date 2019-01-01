QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Idaho Strategic Resources Inc is a vertically integrated, operating junior mining company. It produces gold at the Golden Chest Mine. In addition to gold and gold production, the company maintains a strategic and domestic presence in the Critical Minerals sector and is focused on advancing its officially recognized Diamond Creek and Roberts Rare Earth Element projects in central Idaho.

Idaho Strategic Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Idaho Strategic Resources (NJMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCQB: NJMC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Idaho Strategic Resources's (NJMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Idaho Strategic Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Idaho Strategic Resources (NJMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Idaho Strategic Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Idaho Strategic Resources (NJMC)?

A

The stock price for Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCQB: NJMC) is $8.8 last updated Today at 5:25:49 PM.

Q

Does Idaho Strategic Resources (NJMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idaho Strategic Resources.

Q

When is Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCQB:NJMC) reporting earnings?

A

Idaho Strategic Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Idaho Strategic Resources (NJMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Idaho Strategic Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Idaho Strategic Resources (NJMC) operate in?

A

Idaho Strategic Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.