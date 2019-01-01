ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
(OTCPK:NISUY)
42.80
00
At close: Apr 19
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low42.8 - 49.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 31.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E9.7
50d Avg. Price43.65
Div / Yield1.03/2.41%
Payout Ratio19.97
EPS166.9
Total Float-

Nippon Suisan Kaisha (OTC:NISUY), Dividends

Nippon Suisan Kaisha issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nippon Suisan Kaisha generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Suisan Kaisha.

Q
What date did I need to own Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY). The last dividend payout was on December 27, 2000 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on December 27, 2000

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (OTCPK:NISUY)?
A

The most current yield for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 27, 2000

Browse dividends on all stocks.