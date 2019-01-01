Nippon Suisan Kaisha (OTC:NISUY), Dividends

Nippon Suisan Kaisha issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nippon Suisan Kaisha generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Suisan Kaisha.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY). The last dividend payout was on December 27, 2000 and was $0.14
There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on December 27, 2000
The most current yield for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 27, 2000
Browse dividends on all stocks.