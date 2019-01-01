Novolipetsk Steel PJSC is a Russia-based steelmaker with production assets located in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The company's metal products are used in various industries, from construction and engineering to the manufacture of power-generating equipment and off shore wind turbines. The company operates through six segments, namely Mining, Russian flat products, Russian long products, NLMK USA, NLMK DanSteel and Plates Distribution Network, and Investments in NBH. Russian long products and Russian flat products are the two biggest segments, jointly accounting for over half of the company's revenue. Russia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East are the four largest markets for the company.