NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev
(NASDAQ:NISN)
0.756
0.0049[0.65%]
At close: Jun 3
0.78
0.0240[3.17%]
After Hours: 7:52PM EDT
Day High/Low0.74 - 0.8
52 Week High/Low0.53 - 17.83
Open / Close0.74 / 0.76
Float / Outstanding26M / 35.8M
Vol / Avg.354.1K / 395.3K
Mkt Cap27M
P/E0.54
50d Avg. Price0.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.46
Total Float26M

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN), Key Statistics

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ: NISN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
-93.2M
Trailing P/E
0.54
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
0.54
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.1
Price / Book (mrq)
0.15
Price / EBITDA
0.4
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
185.62%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.05
Tangible Book value per share
4.25
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
89.4M
Total Assets
274M
Total Liabilities
89.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.6
Gross Margin
21.84%
Net Margin
14.1%
EBIT Margin
17.2%
EBITDA Margin
17.2%
Operating Margin
17.2%