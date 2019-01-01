Near Intelligence Inc
(NASDAQ:NIR)
$1.99
0[0.00%]
At close: Jul 12
$1.97
-0.0200[-1.01%]
PreMarket: 7:00AM EDT
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.2.429K / 711.747KMkt Cap101.056M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.170 - 18.650

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Near Intelligence gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Near Intelligence's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

353.9K

Short Interest %

1.35%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

