Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS Estimate
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
Earnings History
When is Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) reporting earnings?
Near Intelligence (NIR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 15, 2023 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.20, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Near Intelligence’s (NASDAQ:NIR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $15.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
