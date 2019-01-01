Near Intelligence Inc
(NASDAQ:NIR)
$1.99
0[0.00%]
At close: Jul 12
$1.97
-0.0200[-1.01%]
PreMarket: 7:00AM EDT
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.2.429K / 711.747KMkt Cap101.056M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.170 - 18.650

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR) Dividends

Historical and Upcoming Near Intelligence Dividends

The table below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Near Intelligence. Near Intelligence issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Near Intelligence generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

NaN
No Data
Q

When is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What date did I need to own Near Intelligence (NIR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

How much per share is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR) Dividends

Historical and Upcoming Near Intelligence Dividends

The table below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Near Intelligence. Near Intelligence issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Near Intelligence generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

NaN
No Data
Q

When is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What date did I need to own Near Intelligence (NIR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

How much per share is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR) Dividends

Historical and Upcoming Near Intelligence Dividends

The table below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Near Intelligence. Near Intelligence issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Near Intelligence generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

NaN
No Data
Q

When is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What date did I need to own Near Intelligence (NIR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

How much per share is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR) Dividends

Historical and Upcoming Near Intelligence Dividends

The table below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Near Intelligence. Near Intelligence issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Near Intelligence generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

NaN
No Data
Q

When is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What date did I need to own Near Intelligence (NIR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

How much per share is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR) Dividends

Historical and Upcoming Near Intelligence Dividends

The table below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Near Intelligence. Near Intelligence issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Near Intelligence generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

NaN
No Data
Q

When is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What date did I need to own Near Intelligence (NIR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

How much per share is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR) Dividends

Historical and Upcoming Near Intelligence Dividends

The table below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Near Intelligence. Near Intelligence issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Near Intelligence generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

NaN
No Data
Q

When is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What date did I need to own Near Intelligence (NIR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

How much per share is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR) Dividends

Historical and Upcoming Near Intelligence Dividends

The table below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Near Intelligence. Near Intelligence issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Near Intelligence generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

NaN
No Data
Q

When is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What date did I need to own Near Intelligence (NIR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

How much per share is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR) Dividends

Historical and Upcoming Near Intelligence Dividends

The table below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Near Intelligence. Near Intelligence issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Near Intelligence generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

NaN
No Data
Q

When is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What date did I need to own Near Intelligence (NIR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

How much per share is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR) Dividends

Historical and Upcoming Near Intelligence Dividends

The table below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Near Intelligence. Near Intelligence issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Near Intelligence generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

NaN
No Data
Q

When is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What date did I need to own Near Intelligence (NIR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

How much per share is the next Near Intelligence (NIR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Near Intelligence.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved