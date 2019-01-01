Near Intelligence Inc
(NASDAQ:NIR)
$1.99
0[0.00%]
At close: Jul 12
$1.97
-0.0200[-1.01%]
PreMarket: 7:00AM EDT
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.2.429K / 711.747KMkt Cap101.056M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.170 - 18.650

Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$8.00

Lowest Price Target1

$3.00

Consensus Price Target1

$5.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Benchmark
  • Northland Capital Markets

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Near Intelligence

All Ratings (2)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Q

What is the target price for Near Intelligence (NIR)?

A

The latest price target for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) was reported by Benchmark on July 7, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting NIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.75% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Near Intelligence (NIR)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) was provided by Benchmark, and Near Intelligence initiated their speculative buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Near Intelligence (NIR)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Near Intelligence, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Near Intelligence was filed on July 7, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Near Intelligence (NIR) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Near Intelligence (NIR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Near Intelligence (NIR) is trading at is $1.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

