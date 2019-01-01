Near Intelligence Stock (NASDAQ:NIR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Benchmark
- Northland Capital Markets
Analyst Ratings for Near Intelligence
What is the target price for Near Intelligence (NIR)?
The latest price target for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) was reported by Benchmark on July 7, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting NIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.75% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Near Intelligence (NIR)?
The latest analyst rating for Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) was provided by Benchmark, and Near Intelligence initiated their speculative buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Near Intelligence (NIR)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Near Intelligence, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Near Intelligence was filed on July 7, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2024.
Is the Analyst Rating Near Intelligence (NIR) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Near Intelligence (NIR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Near Intelligence (NIR) is trading at is $1.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
