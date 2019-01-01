QQQ
Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc is a Japan-based real estate investment trust (REIT) company. It invests in accommodation properties mainly located in Metropolitan areas, as well as government-decreed regional hub cities. The company's investment property portfolio includes Okawabata Apartment Communities, Park Axis Toyosu, Shibaura Island Air Tower, Park Cube Meguro Tower, Park Cube Atagoyama Tower, Park Cube Higashi Shinagawa, amongst many others.

Nippon Accommodations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Accommodations (NIPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Accommodations (OTCPK: NIPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Accommodations's (NIPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Accommodations.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Accommodations (NIPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Accommodations

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Accommodations (NIPPF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Accommodations (OTCPK: NIPPF) is $5585 last updated Fri Oct 02 2020 19:20:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Accommodations (NIPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Accommodations.

Q

When is Nippon Accommodations (OTCPK:NIPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Accommodations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Accommodations (NIPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Accommodations.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Accommodations (NIPPF) operate in?

A

Nippon Accommodations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.