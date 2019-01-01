Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc is a Japan-based real estate investment trust (REIT) company. It invests in accommodation properties mainly located in Metropolitan areas, as well as government-decreed regional hub cities. The company's investment property portfolio includes Okawabata Apartment Communities, Park Axis Toyosu, Shibaura Island Air Tower, Park Cube Meguro Tower, Park Cube Atagoyama Tower, Park Cube Higashi Shinagawa, amongst many others.