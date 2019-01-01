QQQ
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust. It aims to achieve stable earnings and sustainable growth in the asset from mid- to long-term perspectives. The company invests in business hotels, resort hotels and city hotels mainly located in the major metropolitan areas and other cities of Japan.

Japan Hotel REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Hotel REIT (NIPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Hotel REIT (OTCPK: NIPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Hotel REIT's (NIPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Hotel REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Hotel REIT (NIPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Hotel REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Hotel REIT (NIPOF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Hotel REIT (OTCPK: NIPOF) is $457.38 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 16:09:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Hotel REIT (NIPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Hotel REIT.

Q

When is Japan Hotel REIT (OTCPK:NIPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Hotel REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Hotel REIT (NIPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Hotel REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Hotel REIT (NIPOF) operate in?

A

Japan Hotel REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.