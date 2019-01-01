PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk is a packaged foods company. It specializes in producing and distributing bread-based (halal) food items. The company has plants in Bekasi, Pasuruan, Semarang, Medan, Palembang, Makassar, Purwakarta, and Cikande. It has four geographical segments namely West Area, Central Area, East Area, and the Philippines. It derives the majority revenue from the Central Area. Food products include white bread, sandwiches, and Cake.