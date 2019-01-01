QQQ
PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk is a packaged foods company. It specializes in producing and distributing bread-based (halal) food items. The company has plants in Bekasi, Pasuruan, Semarang, Medan, Palembang, Makassar, Purwakarta, and Cikande. It has four geographical segments namely West Area, Central Area, East Area, and the Philippines. It derives the majority revenue from the Central Area. Food products include white bread, sandwiches, and Cake.

Nippon Indosari Corpindo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Indosari Corpindo (NIPAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Indosari Corpindo (OTCPK: NIPAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Indosari Corpindo's (NIPAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Indosari Corpindo.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Indosari Corpindo (NIPAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Indosari Corpindo

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Indosari Corpindo (NIPAF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Indosari Corpindo (OTCPK: NIPAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Indosari Corpindo (NIPAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Indosari Corpindo.

Q

When is Nippon Indosari Corpindo (OTCPK:NIPAF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Indosari Corpindo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Indosari Corpindo (NIPAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Indosari Corpindo.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Indosari Corpindo (NIPAF) operate in?

A

Nippon Indosari Corpindo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.