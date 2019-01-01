Nikon (OTC:NINOY), Dividends

ñol

Nikon
(OTCPK:NINOY)
12.32
-0.39[-3.07%]
At close: Jun 3
10.98
-1.3400[-10.88%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.32 - 12.62
52 Week High/Low8.69 - 12.75
Open / Close12.62 / 12.32
Float / Outstanding- / 365.9M
Vol / Avg.4.4K / 11K
Mkt Cap4.5B
P/E21.19
50d Avg. Price11.25
Div / Yield0.27/2.16%
Payout Ratio39.19
EPS34.34
Total Float-

Nikon Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nikon (NINOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nikon.

Q
What date did I need to own Nikon (NINOY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nikon (NINOY). The last dividend payout was on December 21, 2012 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Nikon (NINOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nikon (NINOY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on December 21, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY)?
A

The most current yield for Nikon (NINOY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 21, 2012

