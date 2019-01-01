Nikon (OTC:NINOY), Dividends

Nikon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nikon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Nikon.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nikon (NINOY). The last dividend payout was on December 21, 2012 and was $0.17
There are no upcoming dividends for Nikon (NINOY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on December 21, 2012
The most current yield for Nikon (NINOY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 21, 2012
Browse dividends on all stocks.