Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
NAMI Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, mining, and production of mineral resources and properties, specifically, sea sand, river sand, and granite. The Group is also involved in trading of bauxite.

NAMI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NAMI (NINK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NAMI (OTCEM: NINK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NAMI's (NINK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NAMI.

Q

What is the target price for NAMI (NINK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NAMI

Q

Current Stock Price for NAMI (NINK)?

A

The stock price for NAMI (OTCEM: NINK) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:31:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NAMI (NINK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NAMI.

Q

When is NAMI (OTCEM:NINK) reporting earnings?

A

NAMI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NAMI (NINK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NAMI.

Q

What sector and industry does NAMI (NINK) operate in?

A

NAMI is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.