QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.5 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, most of which is now coal-fired but is being replaced by natural gas and renewables.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NiSource Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NiSource (NIMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NiSource (NYSE: NIMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NiSource's (NIMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NiSource.

Q

What is the target price for NiSource (NIMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NiSource

Q

Current Stock Price for NiSource (NIMC)?

A

The stock price for NiSource (NYSE: NIMC) is $111.28 last updated Today at 2:43:27 PM.

Q

Does NiSource (NIMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NiSource.

Q

When is NiSource (NYSE:NIMC) reporting earnings?

A

NiSource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NiSource (NIMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NiSource.

Q

What sector and industry does NiSource (NIMC) operate in?

A

NiSource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.