Mining and Metallurgical (OTC:NILSY), Dividends

Mining and Metallurgical issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mining and Metallurgical generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Mining and Metallurgical.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY). The last dividend payout was on November 1, 2018 and was $1.15
There are no upcoming dividends for Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.15 on November 1, 2018
The most current yield for Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) is 0.00% and is payable next on August 21, 2012
Browse dividends on all stocks.