Mining and Metallurgical
(OTCPK:NILSY)
3.02
00
At close: Mar 3
3.63
0.6100[20.20%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.72 - 36.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.6M
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Mining and Metallurgical (OTC:NILSY), Dividends

Mining and Metallurgical issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mining and Metallurgical generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

13.0%

Annual Dividend

$2.3012

Last Dividend

Oct 1, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mining and Metallurgical Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mining and Metallurgical.

Q
What date did I need to own Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY). The last dividend payout was on November 1, 2018 and was $1.15

Q
How much per share is the next Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.15 on November 1, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mining and Metallurgical (OTCPK:NILSY)?
A

The most current yield for Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) is 0.00% and is payable next on August 21, 2012

