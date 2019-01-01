QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
15.5 - 22
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/135.5K
Div / Yield
3.35/13.62%
52 Wk
23.43 - 37.24
Mkt Cap
26.6B
Payout Ratio
33.88
Open
18.76
P/E
5.87
EPS
0
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Norilsk Nickel is a metal and mining company engaged in activities such as exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious minerals. The company is organized into seven operating business segments: GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, other mining, and other nonmetallurgical. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the GMK Group segment which includes mining, processing and other metallurgy operations, and sale of precious metals. More than half the company's consolidated revenue is earned from the sale of metals to customers in Europe.

Analyst Ratings

Mining and Metallurgical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mining and Metallurgical (OTCPK: NILSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mining and Metallurgical's (NILSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mining and Metallurgical.

Q

What is the target price for Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mining and Metallurgical (OTCPK: NILSY) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on September 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NILSY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY)?

A

The stock price for Mining and Metallurgical (OTCPK: NILSY) is $17.3 last updated Today at 7:05:27 PM.

Q

Does Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Mining and Metallurgical (OTCPK:NILSY) reporting earnings?

A

Mining and Metallurgical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mining and Metallurgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Mining and Metallurgical (NILSY) operate in?

A

Mining and Metallurgical is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.