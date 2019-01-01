Norilsk Nickel is a metal and mining company engaged in activities such as exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious minerals. The company is organized into seven operating business segments: GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, other mining, and other nonmetallurgical. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the GMK Group segment which includes mining, processing and other metallurgy operations, and sale of precious metals. More than half the company's consolidated revenue is earned from the sale of metals to customers in Europe.