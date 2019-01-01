Nilar International (OTC:NILRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$-4.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nilar International using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Nilar International Questions & Answers
When is Nilar International (OTCEM:NILRF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Nilar International
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nilar International (OTCEM:NILRF)?
There are no earnings for Nilar International
What were Nilar International’s (OTCEM:NILRF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Nilar International
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.