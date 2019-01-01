Nilar International AB is an innovative developer of batteries and electrical energy storage systems for stationary applications. Energy storage systems are used to bridge imbalances between energy production and demand in order to improve the utilization of intermittent electricity production from renewable energy sources, such as solar energy and wind power, as well as to strengthen the increasingly strained power grids. Nilar's battery technology is based on nickel-metal-hydride electrochemistry with a water-based electrolyte, which results in a environmental and safety profile together with a competitive price over a life cycle.