Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.82 - 4.82
Mkt Cap
219.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.2
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
Nilar International AB is an innovative developer of batteries and electrical energy storage systems for stationary applications. Energy storage systems are used to bridge imbalances between energy production and demand in order to improve the utilization of intermittent electricity production from renewable energy sources, such as solar energy and wind power, as well as to strengthen the increasingly strained power grids. Nilar's battery technology is based on nickel-metal-hydride electrochemistry with a water-based electrolyte, which results in a environmental and safety profile together with a competitive price over a life cycle.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nilar International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nilar International (NILRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nilar International (OTCPK: NILRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nilar International's (NILRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nilar International.

Q

What is the target price for Nilar International (NILRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nilar International

Q

Current Stock Price for Nilar International (NILRF)?

A

The stock price for Nilar International (OTCPK: NILRF) is $4.82 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 13:53:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nilar International (NILRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nilar International.

Q

When is Nilar International (OTCPK:NILRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nilar International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nilar International (NILRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nilar International.

Q

What sector and industry does Nilar International (NILRF) operate in?

A

Nilar International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.