BitNile Hldgs (AMEX:NILE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$32.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$32.8M
Earnings History
BitNile Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is BitNile Hldgs (AMEX:NILE) reporting earnings?
BitNile Hldgs (NILE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BitNile Hldgs (AMEX:NILE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were BitNile Hldgs’s (AMEX:NILE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
