BitNile Hldgs (AMEX:NILE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BitNile Hldgs
BitNile Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BitNile Hldgs (AMEX: NILE) was reported by Spartan Securities Group on March 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting NILE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1797.53% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BitNile Hldgs (AMEX: NILE) was provided by Spartan Securities Group, and BitNile Hldgs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BitNile Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BitNile Hldgs was filed on March 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BitNile Hldgs (NILE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price BitNile Hldgs (NILE) is trading at is $0.37, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
