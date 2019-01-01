|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nickel Rock Res (OTCQB: NIKLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nickel Rock Res.
There is no analysis for Nickel Rock Res
The stock price for Nickel Rock Res (OTCQB: NIKLF) is $0.08 last updated Today at 6:57:52 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nickel Rock Res.
Nickel Rock Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nickel Rock Res.
Nickel Rock Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.