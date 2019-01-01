QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.15 - 12.15
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.66
Shares
115.5M
Outstanding
Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd produces and sells a variety of paper products. The company's paper products include newsprint, printing, sanitary, and packaging paper, as well as container board and boxes. The firm also sells construction materials, and generates electric power. Nippon Paper organizes itself into four segments based on product type: pulp and paper; paper related; wood products and construction related; and other. The pulp and paper segment generates the majority of revenue. The majority of sales are made in Japan.

Nippon Paper Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Paper Industries (NIJPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Paper Industries (OTCPK: NIJPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nippon Paper Industries's (NIJPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Paper Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Paper Industries (NIJPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Paper Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Paper Industries (NIJPF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Paper Industries (OTCPK: NIJPF) is $12.15 last updated Fri May 28 2021 16:31:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Paper Industries (NIJPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Paper Industries.

Q

When is Nippon Paper Industries (OTCPK:NIJPF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Paper Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Paper Industries (NIJPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Paper Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Paper Industries (NIJPF) operate in?

A

Nippon Paper Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.