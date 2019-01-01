Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd produces and sells a variety of paper products. The company's paper products include newsprint, printing, sanitary, and packaging paper, as well as container board and boxes. The firm also sells construction materials, and generates electric power. Nippon Paper organizes itself into four segments based on product type: pulp and paper; paper related; wood products and construction related; and other. The pulp and paper segment generates the majority of revenue. The majority of sales are made in Japan.