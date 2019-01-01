ñol

Nifco
(OTCPK:NIFCY)
11.63
00
At close: May 24
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.96 - 16.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 201.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E12.29
50d Avg. Price10.8
Div / Yield0.26/2.26%
Payout Ratio23.7
EPS23.23
Total Float-

Nifco (OTC:NIFCY), Dividends

Nifco issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nifco generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nifco Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nifco (NIFCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nifco.

Q
What date did I need to own Nifco (NIFCY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nifco (NIFCY). The last dividend payout was on December 16, 2009 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Nifco (NIFCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nifco (NIFCY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on December 16, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nifco (OTCPK:NIFCY)?
A

The most current yield for Nifco (NIFCY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 16, 2009

