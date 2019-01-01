ñol

Northeast Indiana Bancorp
(OTCQB:NIDB)
45.50
00
At close: Jun 2
43.25
-2.25[-4.95%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low41 - 47.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.5K
Mkt Cap54.8M
P/E7.48
50d Avg. Price45.58
Div / Yield1.2/2.64%
Payout Ratio18.75
EPS0.84
Total Float-

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTC:NIDB), Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Northeast Indiana Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.59%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northeast Indiana Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 26, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB). The last dividend payout was on May 26, 2022 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 26, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB:NIDB)?
A

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) was $0.30 and was paid out next on May 26, 2022.

