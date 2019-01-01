Nichias Corp is engaged in five businesses, each contributing between roughly 10% and 30% of the company's total revenue. Energy and Industrial Plants, the largest business by sales, provides engineering services and products to energy plant customers that have construction and maintenance needs. Industrial Products provides a wide range of products to the infrastructure industry. Autoparts provides heat-proofing and sound-proofing products to automobile and automobile parts manufacturers. Building Materials supplies and installs fireproof building materials for residences and buildings. Advanced Products, the smallest business, provides components and materials for semiconductors to electronics-related industries. Nearly all the company's sales are in Asia, with more than 80% from Japan.