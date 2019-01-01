QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.81/3.54%
52 Wk
22.9 - 22.9
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
15.28
Open
-
P/E
9.59
EPS
86.37
Shares
66.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nichias Corp is engaged in five businesses, each contributing between roughly 10% and 30% of the company's total revenue. Energy and Industrial Plants, the largest business by sales, provides engineering services and products to energy plant customers that have construction and maintenance needs. Industrial Products provides a wide range of products to the infrastructure industry. Autoparts provides heat-proofing and sound-proofing products to automobile and automobile parts manufacturers. Building Materials supplies and installs fireproof building materials for residences and buildings. Advanced Products, the smallest business, provides components and materials for semiconductors to electronics-related industries. Nearly all the company's sales are in Asia, with more than 80% from Japan.

Nichias Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nichias (NICFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nichias (OTCPK: NICFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nichias's (NICFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nichias.

Q

What is the target price for Nichias (NICFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nichias

Q

Current Stock Price for Nichias (NICFF)?

A

The stock price for Nichias (OTCPK: NICFF) is $22.9 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nichias (NICFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nichias.

Q

When is Nichias (OTCPK:NICFF) reporting earnings?

A

Nichias does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nichias (NICFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nichias.

Q

What sector and industry does Nichias (NICFF) operate in?

A

Nichias is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.