ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
NICE
(NASDAQ:NICE)
199.87
-4.44[-2.17%]
At close: Jun 3
199.87
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low199.28 - 203.81
52 Week High/Low179.13 - 319.88
Open / Close201.97 / 199.87
Float / Outstanding- / 63.5M
Vol / Avg.120.4K / 287.1K
Mkt Cap12.7B
P/E65.1
50d Avg. Price206.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.91
Total Float-

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), Dividends

NICE issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NICE generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.91%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

Feb 27, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NICE Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NICE (NICE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NICE.

Q
What date did I need to own NICE (NICE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NICE (NICE). The last dividend payout was on March 15, 2017 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next NICE (NICE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NICE (NICE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on March 15, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NICE.

Browse dividends on all stocks.