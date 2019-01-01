NIB Holdings Ltd
(OTCPK:NIBHF)
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 7.020KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -

NIB Holdings Stock (OTC:NIBHF) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming NIB Holdings Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for NIB Holdings. NIB Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No data available to display
Ex-Date
ticker
Company
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Q

When does NIB Holdings (NIBHF) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NIB Holdings.

Q

What date did I need to own NIB Holdings (NIBHF) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NIB Holdings.

Q

How much per share is the next NIB Holdings (NIBHF) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NIB Holdings.

Q

What is the dividend yield for NIB Holdings (OTCPK:NIBHF)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NIB Holdings.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next NIB Holdings (NIBHF) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for NIB Holdings.

Q

Why is NIB Holdings (NIBHF) dividend considered low?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for NIB Holdings.

Q

Is NIB Holdings (NIBHF) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the NIB Holdings (NIBHF) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Browse dividends on all stocks.