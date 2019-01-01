ñol

NiSource
(NYSE:NI)
31.42
0.01[0.03%]
31.42
00
Day High/Low31.26 - 31.63
52 Week High/Low23.65 - 32.59
Open / Close31.32 / 31.42
Float / Outstanding303.5M / 405.8M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 4.4M
Mkt Cap12.8B
P/E21.09
50d Avg. Price30.89
Div / Yield0.94/2.99%
Payout Ratio60.07
EPS1.02
Total Float303.5M

NiSource (NYSE:NI), Key Statistics

NiSource (NYSE: NI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
23.9B
Trailing P/E
21.09
Forward P/E
21.74
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.53
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.88
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.58
Price / Book (mrq)
2.25
Price / EBITDA
6.87
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.2
Earnings Yield
4.74%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.94
Tangible Book value per share
10.27
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.8B
Total Assets
24.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.44
Gross Margin
41.23%
Net Margin
22.05%
EBIT Margin
32.63%
EBITDA Margin
42.91%
Operating Margin
26.44%