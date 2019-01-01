QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/585.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
170M
Outstanding
Lumiera Health Inc is a natural health products company. The company is developing products focusing on the endocannabinoid system and providing treatments for chronic pain and inflammation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lumiera Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lumiera Health (NHPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lumiera Health (OTCEM: NHPHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lumiera Health's (NHPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lumiera Health.

Q

What is the target price for Lumiera Health (NHPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lumiera Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Lumiera Health (NHPHF)?

A

The stock price for Lumiera Health (OTCEM: NHPHF) is $0.0178 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:32:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lumiera Health (NHPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumiera Health.

Q

When is Lumiera Health (OTCEM:NHPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Lumiera Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lumiera Health (NHPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lumiera Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Lumiera Health (NHPHF) operate in?

A

Lumiera Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.