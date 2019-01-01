QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.1 - 19.1
Mkt Cap
670.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.36
Shares
35.1M
Outstanding
Nederman Holding AB is an industrial equipment manufacturer. Its products are developed and marketed globally with the aim of reducing the harmful effects of industrial processes. The firm functions through four segments, Extraction & Filtration Technology, Process Technology, Duct & Filter Technology and Monitoring & Control Technology. The group works in ten geographic regions: Sweden, Germany, the UK, other EMEA, the US, other Americas, China, India, other APAC and rest of the world.


Nederman Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nederman Holding (NHOXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nederman Holding (OTCPK: NHOXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nederman Holding's (NHOXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nederman Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Nederman Holding (NHOXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nederman Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Nederman Holding (NHOXF)?

A

The stock price for Nederman Holding (OTCPK: NHOXF) is $19.1 last updated Tue Apr 13 2021 14:36:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nederman Holding (NHOXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nederman Holding.

Q

When is Nederman Holding (OTCPK:NHOXF) reporting earnings?

A

Nederman Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nederman Holding (NHOXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nederman Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Nederman Holding (NHOXF) operate in?

A

Nederman Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.