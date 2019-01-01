Nederman Holding AB is an industrial equipment manufacturer. Its products are developed and marketed globally with the aim of reducing the harmful effects of industrial processes. The firm functions through four segments, Extraction & Filtration Technology, Process Technology, Duct & Filter Technology and Monitoring & Control Technology. The group works in ten geographic regions: Sweden, Germany, the UK, other EMEA, the US, other Americas, China, India, other APAC and rest of the world.