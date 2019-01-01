ñol

Nihon M&A Center Holdings
(OTCPK:NHMAF)
11.122
0.152[1.39%]
At close: Jun 3
15.4743
4.3523[39.13%]
After Hours: 8:02AM EDT
Day High/Low10.78 - 11.16
52 Week High/Low9.73 - 34.38
Open / Close10.99 / 11.12
Float / Outstanding- / 330.6M
Vol / Avg.3K / 7.1K
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E38.22
50d Avg. Price12.33
Div / Yield0.13/1.15%
Payout Ratio36.13
EPS7.58
Total Float-

Nihon M&A Center Holdings (OTC:NHMAF), Key Statistics

Nihon M&A Center Holdings (OTC: NHMAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.3B
Trailing P/E
38.22
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
25.75
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
11.21
Price / Book (mrq)
9.44
Price / EBITDA
25.74
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
23.46
Earnings Yield
2.62%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.16
Tangible Book value per share
1.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7.9B
Total Assets
58.1B
Total Liabilities
7.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.06
Gross Margin
58.27%
Net Margin
23.55%
EBIT Margin
36.19%
EBITDA Margin
36.19%
Operating Margin
35.17%